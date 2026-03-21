Iran reports attack on nuclear site, no radiation leak

The Natanz nuclear facility is one of Iran's key nuclear installations and has previously been at the centre of international concerns over Tehran's nuclear programme.

IMAGE: A satellite image shows a closer view of the Natanz Nuclear Facility, on March 2, 2026. Photograph: Vantor/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Iran informs IAEA of attack on Natanz nuclear facility.

No increase in off-site radiation levels reported so far.

IAEA chief calls for restraint to avoid nuclear risk.

US-Israel strike reportedly targeted uranium-enrichment site.

Ongoing conflict continues to disrupt global energy routes via Strait of Hormuz.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday said that Iran has informed it that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked, adding that no increase in radiation levels outside the site has been reported so far.

In a post on X, the United Nations nuclear watchdog stated, 'The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported. The IAEA is looking into the report.'

The Natanz nuclear facility is one of Iran's key nuclear installations and has previously been at the centre of international concerns over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The post further stated that IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has reiterated the need for restraint amid rising tensions, warning of the risks associated with military actions near nuclear sites.

'IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates his call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident,' the post added.

Joint US-Israel attack on Natanz

Earlier in the day, the US and Israel jointly launched an attack on Iran's key uranium-enrichment facility in Natanz, as reported by Iranian state media outlet Tasnim News Agency.

The strike targeted the Natanz nuclear facility, one of Iran's most significant nuclear sites.

However, no radioactive leaks have been detected following the attack, and residents living near the facility are not at risk, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The development comes amid escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel.

Following this, Iran retaliated by targeting Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, disrupting waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the ongoing conflict, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supplies.

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.