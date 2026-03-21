Iran vows to hit tourist destinations 'beyond' West Asia

The threat has raised concerns about possible asymmetric attacks outside the region. Iran has also stepped up attacks on energy infrastructure in Gulf countries.

IMAGE: A person inspects the damage inside of a kindergarten at an impact site, following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Key Points Iran warns of potential attacks on civilian locations worldwide.

Drone strikes hit Kuwait’s major Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, triggering a fire.

Tehran threatens UAE’s Ras al-Khaimah over Gulf island tensions.

Iran criticises UK for supporting US strikes; reiterates self-defence stance.

Conflict intensifies amid global oil supply risks and military build-up.

Iran has issued fresh warnings of expanding its retaliation beyond the Middle East.

According to an Al Jazeera report, its senior military spokesperson, General Abolfazl Shekarchi, warned that 'parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations' worldwide would not be safe for Iran’s enemies.

The threat has raised concerns about possible asymmetric attacks outside the region.

Iran has also stepped up attacks on energy infrastructure in Gulf countries.

Reports said two waves of Iranian drones struck Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery early Friday, triggering a fire.

The refinery is one of the largest in the region, with a capacity of around 730,000 barrels per day.

At the same time, Iran has warned the United Arab Emirates of possible retaliation.

Tehran threatens to target energy infrastructure

In a statement, Tehran said it would target Ras al-Khaimah if Iranian Gulf islands were attacked again from the UAE territory.

"We warn the United Arab Emirates that, in case of repeated encroachment from that country on the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, the powerful Iranian armed forces will put Ras al-Khaimah under their crushing blows," the spokesperson said, according to Al Jazeera.

On the diplomatic front, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised the United Kingdom for allowing US forces to use its bases for strikes.

He said, "The vast majority of the British people do not want any part in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran."

He added, "Ignoring his own people, Mr Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran."

Iran has maintained that it is acting in self-defence, with Araghchi stating, "Iran will exercise its right to self-defence."

Iran allows Japanese vessels through Hormuz Strait

Separately, Iran has indicated it may allow Japanese-linked vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route, suggesting limited flexibility amid tensions.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that joint US-Israeli strikes had significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities.

He said, "We are winning and Iran is being decimated. Iran's missile and drone arsenal is being massively degraded and will be destroyed."

He added, "What we are destroying now are the factories that produce the components that make these missiles. We are wiping out their entire industrial base that we didn’t before."

Separately, US defence major RTX Corporation said earlier this year that its subsidiary Raytheon had signed multiple long-term agreements with the US Department of War to expand production of key munitions, including the SM-3 interceptor.

The company said it plans to scale up production of Tomahawk, AMRAAM, SM-3 and SM-6 systems, with output expected to grow two to four times current levels.