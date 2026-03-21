Iranian cluster bomb attack damages kindergarten in Israel

Initial reports suggested that shrapnel caused significant damage to the structure; however, no direct missile impact was reported.

IMAGE: A member of the Israeli security personnel stands inside damaged kindergarten at an impact site, following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Key Points Suspected Iranian cluster missile hits central Israel, damages kindergarten.

Two people injured; no children present at the time of the strike.

Shrapnel caused major damage; no direct missile impact confirmed.

Over 20 locations reportedly hit; seven impact sites confirmed in Rishon Lezion.

Cluster munitions pose ongoing risk due to unexploded bomblets.

Two people were injured and a kindergarten was damaged in the latest missile attack from Iran on Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported on Saturday, with contributions from Reuters.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the injuries occurred in what appears to be an example of a splitting warhead -- posing a challenge for Israel's missile defence shield.

It further reported that a kindergarten in Rishon Lezion was damaged on Saturday after a suspected cluster missile launched from Iran targeted the Gush Dan area in central Israel.

Initial reports suggested that shrapnel caused significant damage to the structure; however, no direct missile impact was reported.

A man in his 70s was lightly injured while making his way to a shelter, while, according to Shamir Medical Center, a man in his 40s was treated for mild injuries sustained in a blast in Rishon Lezion.

The report noted that the missile is believed to have weighed around 100 kilograms, according to Hebrew media, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Over 20 sites hit across Israel: Reports

As tensions continue to escalate in West Asia and the Gulf region, initial reports suggested that over 20 sites were impacted across Israel -- including Rishon Lezion, Bnei Brak, Shoham and Rosh Ha'ayin.

Magen David Adom (MDA) later confirmed seven impact sites in Rishon Lezion, including two residential buildings.

"We will restore everything to its original state," Rishon Lezion Mayor Raz Kinstlich said while visiting the site of the struck kindergarten on Saturday morning.

"The windows were blown out, with some landing on the other side of the street," he said.

"This is a kindergarten, a place where children were supposed to learn," he added, emphasising that, fortunately, no children were present during the strike.

Iran has launched dozens of missiles with cluster munition warheads at Israel since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia.

According to The Jerusalem Post, cluster munitions open mid-air and scatter hundreds of bomblets over a wide area. Many fail to explode, effectively creating hazardous zones that can injure or kill people later.

Earlier on Friday, Iran launched a missile barrage targeting large areas in central Israel and the Jerusalem region.

Shrapnel fell in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City and in Rehovot, causing damage but no major injuries, the report added.