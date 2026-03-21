'Great surprise' awaits Trump: Iran warns against ground attack

Iranian military has warned the US against any ground aggression on Iran, calling it a red line and saying a 'surprise' would await US President Donald Trump.

IMAGE: Members of the IRGC navy participate in an exercise in the south of Iran. Photograph: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Iran warns US that any ground attack would cross a 'red line'.

Tehran vows a 'great surprise; for Trump in case of invasion.

Threat includes retaliation affecting UAE cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

US reportedly exploring options to secure Iran's nuclear material.

Trump reiterates no ceasefire stance amid escalating conflict.

As the security situation continues to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region, an Iranian military source has warned the United States against any ground aggression on Iran, calling it a red line and saying a 'surprise' would await US President Donald Trump, Tasnim News Agency reported on Saturday.

The military source made the remarks to Tasnim News Agency in response to recent reports suggesting that the US has hinted at possible ground operations in Iran.

The source said, "Obviously, a ground attack on Iranian soil is one of our red lines, and just as we had a surprise against every enemy operation, we will show it again in this case as well."

Referring to earlier attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure, the source claimed that such strikes had wider regional consequences and warned the United States against any ground operations.

"When our energy infrastructure was hit, all energy infrastructure in the region became inactive. This time too, we are ready, so that if Trump makes a mistake in this regard, we will have a surprise for him in a way that he will not even be able to remove the coffins of his soldiers from our land," the source said.

Tehran threatens retaliatory strike

The source further warned that any destruction of Iranian islands would lead to retaliatory strikes on coastal areas of the United Arab Emirates, adding that Dubai and Abu Dhabi may not remain unaffected.

The development comes as CBS News reported on Friday, citing sources briefed on the discussions, that the Trump administration has been exploring options to secure Iran's nuclear material.

According to the report, while the timing of any such operation remains unclear, one source said that Trump has not yet taken a final decision.

Plans reportedly include the possible deployment of forces from the Joint Special Operations Command, an elite US military unit tasked with sensitive counter-proliferation missions.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Trump said Washington, DC is not seeking a ceasefire.

Speaking outside the White House, he said, "We can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. You don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side. We're not looking to do that."