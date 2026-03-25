Iran rejects US proposals, puts 5 tough conditions to end conflict

Tehran has categorised the latest overture, which was delivered via a friendly regional intermediary, as a ploy to heighten tensions and has responded negatively.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers stand next to tanks near the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, amid escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel and the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in northern Israel, March 23, 2026. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Iran has responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict insisting that any cessation of hostilities will only occur on Tehran's "own terms and timeline," a senior political-security official told state broadcaster Press TV on Wednesday.

Key Points Iran says it will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met.

According to the official, Washington has been pursuing negotiations through various diplomatic channels, putting forward proposals that Tehran views as 'excessive.'

Iran's latest conditions are in addition to demands previously presented by Tehran during the second round of negotiations in Geneva.

Iran says it will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met," the official told Press TV emphasising Tehran's resolve to continue its defense and inflict "heavy blows" on the enemy until its demands are fulfilled.

According to the official, Washington has been pursuing negotiations through various diplomatic channels, putting forward proposals that Tehran views as "excessive" and disconnected from the reality of America's failure on the battlefield.

Tehran has categorised the latest overture, which was delivered via a friendly regional intermediary, as a ploy to heighten tensions and has responded negatively.

The official outlined five specific conditions under which Iran would agree to end the war. These include:

A complete halt to "aggression and assassinations" by the enemy.

The establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic.

Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations.

The conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved throughout the region

International recognition and guarantees regarding Iran's sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

The official also told Press TV that these stipulations are in addition to demands previously presented by Tehran during the second round of negotiations in Geneva, which took place just days before the US and Israel carried out strikes on February 28.

"No negotiations will be held prior to that," the official stressed, reiterating that the continuation of Iran's defensive operations will persist until the outlined conditions are met.

"The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Trump envisions its conclusion," the official further told Press TV

The urgency for a resolution is underscored by the military situation, as joint operations by Israel and the US have consistently been "targeting Iran's missile systems, launch sites and other critical infrastructure" since the onset of the conflict. Despite these sustained strikes, Tehran has maintained its campaign, "launching missiles at Israel and nearby Gulf countries."

Beyond the direct military engagement, the proposal "addresses maritime routes" as the Strait of Hormuz--a vital artery for international oil exports--"remains closed," causing a global supply contraction and "pushing prices higher." In response to these pressures, Israel's Channel 12 reports that Trump's conditions include a "one month of ceasefire to discuss the agreement" and a total "ending Iran's nuclear weapons capability."

The American terms further demand that Tehran "stopping uranium enrichment within its territory" and "ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open." Additionally, Iran would be required to "transferring its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)" and "dismantling major nuclear sites at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo," while "allowing full access to the IAEA."

Further regional stipulations in the US plan require Iran to be "withdrawing from regional proxy activities" and "ending support for allied armed groups." Strategically, the plan calls for "placing limits on the range and number of missiles" and "restricting future missile use strictly to self-defence."

In exchange for these concessions, Washington has reportedly offered a "complete lifting of sanctions on Iran" and "support for its civilian nuclear programme," specifically targeting "power generation at the Bushehr plant." The offer also includes the "removal of the "snapback" sanctions mechanism."

However, Iranian military officials have met these offers with sharp rhetoric. Lt Col Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated on Wednesday that Trump appeared to be "negotiating with himself."

He further challenged the US, remarking, "The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could. Don't dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end."

With Iran hardening its position and placing its own demands before the US, it appears that the standoff in West Asia is far from over.