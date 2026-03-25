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Iran claims missile attack on US aircraft carrier

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March 25, 2026 19:59 IST

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According to an official Iranian military statement, Qader anti-ship cruise missiles were launched at the carrier, forcing it to alter its position in the region.

Iran hits USS Abraham Lincoln

IMAGE: A US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet prepares to launch on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran from an undisclosed location on March 14, 2026. Photograph: US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran claimed it targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln with Qader anti-ship cruise missiles, forcing it to change position.
  • The US is reportedly pushing a 15-point ceasefire plan, including a one-month halt in hostilities.
  • Iran had earlier warned the carrier would be targeted if it entered the range of its missile systems.
  • Iranian officials, including Ebrahim Zolfaqari, dismissed US diplomacy, calling its 'strategic power' a 'strategic defeat'.
  • The development follows a reported US de-escalation after Iran warned of retaliatory strikes on regional energy infrastructure.

In a development that could sharply escalate tensions in West Asia, Iran on Wednesday claimed that its navy targeted a United States aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, using shore-based cruise missiles.

According to an official Iranian military statement, Qader anti-ship cruise missiles were launched at the carrier, forcing it to alter its position in the region.

The claim comes at a time when the United States is reportedly pushing for a temporary ceasefire in the conflict.

As per reports, Washington, DC has proposed a 15-point plan to Iran that includes a month-long halt in hostilities.

 

A purported video of the strike of shared by Iran's Fars news agency, showing projectiles launched in the sky and loud booms in the background.

Iran issued warning to USS Abraham Lincoln

Earlier, the Iranian Navy had issued a direct warning to the US, stating that the USS Abraham Lincoln was being closely monitored and faced potential strikes if it approached Iranian territory.

According to a report by the state broadcaster Press TV, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani warned that the USS Abraham Lincoln is under constant surveillance and will be targeted by the Army and Navy if it enters the range of Iran's missile systems.

The naval threat follows a broader dismissal of American influence by senior military officials in Tehran, who have characterised Washington, DC's recent diplomatic overtures as a facade.

Press TV reported that Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated on Wednesday that the 'strategic power' previously flaunted by the US has now 'turned into a strategic defeat'.

These remarks come in the wake of a significant de-escalation by US President Donald Trump, who recently stepped back from a 48-hour ultimatum to launch strikes against Iranian power plants.

This shift occurred after the Islamic Republic issued a stern warning that any such aggression would result in the reciprocal targeting of every energy and power installation across the region.

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