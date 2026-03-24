Pak PM Sharif speaks to Iran president, calls for urgent de-escalation

The Pak PMO said in a statement that Sharif conveyed his 'serious concern' to Pezeshkian over the 'dangerous ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region'.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sharif stressed the urgent need for collective efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue among neighbouring countries in West Asia.

The Pakistani PM highlighted the critical importance of unity within the Muslim community (ummah) to address the ongoing crisis.

Pakistan assured Iran of its continued constructive role in facilitating peace and stability in the region.

Sharif conveyed Pakistan's solidarity with the Iranian people amidst the ongoing hostilities and extended Eid and Nowruz greetings.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday in a telephonic conversation with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the urgent need for collective efforts for de-escalation in West Asia.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that Sharif conveyed his "serious concern" to Pezeshkian over the "dangerous ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region".

The West Asia crisis began on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran, which sparked a conflict.

"In view of this grave situation, the prime minister underscored the urgent need to work collectively for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy amongst all the neighbouring countries to settle their differences," the statement said.

Sharif stressed upon the "critical importance of unity in the ranks of the ummah, that is required more than ever before", the statement added.

It further stated that Sharif "assured the Iranian leadership that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in facilitating peace in the region".

"As a neighbouring brotherly country of Iran, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan's solidarity with the brave Iranian people in the wake of the ongoing hostilities," the statement said.

Sharif also extended Eid-ul-Fitr and Nowruz greetings to the Iranian president and the people of Iran, the statement added.