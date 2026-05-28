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Home  » News » Iran claims strike on US base after Bandar Abbas 'aggression'

Iran claims strike on US base after Bandar Abbas 'aggression'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 28, 2026 11:26 IST

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Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps claims to have launched strikes on a US base after an alleged American aerial attack near Bandar Abbas Airport, escalating tensions in the region.

Iran claims strike on US base

IMAGE: This image of an Iranian missile has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran's IRGC claims to have struck a US base in response to alleged American 'aggression' near Bandar Abbas Airport.
  • The IRGC stated the strike targeted the 'origin of the aggression' at 4:50 am.
  • The incident follows reports of an exchange of fire between Iranian and US forces near the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iranian naval forces reportedly confronted vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz without coordination.
  • US military reportedly carried out 'defensive' strikes on Iran to preserve a ceasefire.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched early-morning strikes at an American base after aerial projectiles hit the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport, Tasnim News Agency reported on Thursday.

As per the Iranian outlet, IRGC said in a statement, 'Following the pre-dawn aggression today by the invading American army against a point on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American airbase, as the origin of the aggression, was targeted at 4.50 am.'

 

It however did not share the name or provide specific details of the attack.

Escalation in the Strait of Hormuz

The latest round of attacks between the US and Iran comes after Iranian media on Thursday reported an exchange of fire between Iranian and US forces near the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran saying its naval forces confronted vessels attempting to cross the strategic waterway without coordination.

Tasnim, citing an 'informed military source', reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy fired on a US tanker that had 'tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz by turning off its radar system'.

It further reported that US forces responded by firing 'at a scorched area around Bandar Abbas'.

'The sound of the explosions was related to this incident' and 'did not cause any casualties or property damage', Tasnim added in its news report.

Confrontations at Sea

In another news report, Tasnim said that Iranian naval forces confronted four vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz and enter the Gulf 'without coordinating with Iranian authorities'.

Citing an informed military official, the agency said the vessels were initially issued warnings by Iranian naval forces. After the ships allegedly ignored the notice, warning shots were fired, forcing them to turn back.

US Military Action

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that the US military carried out another round of strikes on Iran on Wednesday, citing a US official who described the action as 'defensive' and aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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