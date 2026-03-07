Iran launches fresh strikes on US bases

The IRGC said the barrage targeted several US military facilities in the region, including bases at Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, Juffair in Bahrain, Ali al-Salem in Kuwait and Al Azraq in Jordan.

IMAGE: Smoke rises after a drone attack set fire to offices and warehouses belonging to US firms Halliburton and KBR at a compound housing foreign oil company employees, according to security sources, in Basra, Iraq, on March 7, 2026. Photograph: Mohammed Aty/Reuters

Key Points Iran launched the 23rd phase of 'Operation True Promise 4', targeting US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan with missiles and drones.

Rocket attacks hit bases near Baghdad, while Israel carried out fresh airstrikes on Hezbollah and IRGC-linked sites in Beirut.

Saudi Arabia intercepted 16 drones and missiles targeting the strategic Shaybah oil field and Prince Sultan Air Base.

The conflict has spread across West Asia following US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering widespread retaliatory attacks.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli-linked locations across West Asia, even as hostilities spread to several countries in the region.

According to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, the IRGC initiated the 23rd phase of its military campaign, titled 'Operation True Promise 4', on Friday, deploying a combination of drones and new-generation solid-fuel and liquid-fuel missiles against what it described as high-priority targets.

In a statement, the IRGC said the barrage targeted several US military facilities in the region, including bases at Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, Juffair in Bahrain, Ali al-Salem in Kuwait and Al Azraq in Jordan.

Iranian state media also reported that the operation struck sites in Be'er Sheva in southern Israel, which Tehran described as housing technology, cyber and military support facilities.

Iranian broadcasts said the strikes involved missiles such as the Khorramshahr-4, Kheibar and Fattah systems.

The IRGC claimed the offensive demonstrated that its missile capabilities remained intact despite continued US-Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.

The escalation follows the widening conflict after joint US-Israel strikes on February 28 killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior figures, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks across the region.

Rocket attack targets US diplomatic facility in Iraq

Meanwhile, Iraqi security officials said a rocket attack targeted a military base housing a US diplomatic facility near Baghdad International Airport. Iraqi military sources also reported that two Katyusha rockets struck the Taji Military Base north of Baghdad.

Israel continued its military operations as well. The Israeli Defence Forces said its air force carried out a new round of strikes in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district, targeting what it described as command centres linked to the IRGC Air Force and Lebanon-based Hezbollah group.

Humanitarian agencies also reported damage to Iranian Red Crescent facilities during the ongoing hostilities.

The expanding conflict has prompted concern from global leaders.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all sides to halt attacks and pursue diplomacy, warning that the situation risks spiralling beyond control and could have severe consequences for civilians and the global economy.

Tensions have also spread to the Gulf region.

Saudi air defences neutralise 16 drones

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 16 drones launched in four waves targeting the strategic Shaybah oil field early Saturday.

Saudi officials also reported intercepting a ballistic missile and a cruise missile aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base near Al-Kharj, while another drone was shot down east of Riyadh.

Regional security reports indicate a sharp rise in aerial attacks, with the United Arab Emirates intercepting more than 125 drones and six ballistic missiles within the past 24 hours.

The escalation has triggered strong reactions from Gulf states.

The Gulf Cooperation Council has affirmed the right of member nations to defend their territories against attacks, while Saudi Arabia has said it reserves the right to respond to threats targeting its energy infrastructure and population centres.

The conflict continues to intensify across multiple fronts, raising fears of a broader regional war.