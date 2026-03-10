HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » IRGC claims to hit US military base with missiles

IRGC claims to hit US military base with missiles

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 15:55 IST

x

The IRGC said five missiles were launched at 'the headquarters of the US Army at the Harir Air Base in Erbil, located in Iraq's Kurdistan Region'.

Drone strikes in Iraq

IMAGE: A drone view shows damage at a compound housing offices and warehouses used by US firm Halliburton after a drone attack in Basra, Iraq, on March 7, 2026. Photograph: Essam al-Sudani/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched five missiles at the US military's Harir Air Base in Erbil, Iraq.
  • The base is a key hub for coalition forces, marking a major escalation in tensions between Iran and the US.
  • A drone strike also damaged the UAE consulate in Erbil, though no casualties were reported.
  • Australia will deploy defence assets, including a Boeing E-7A Wedgetail aircraft, to support the UAE's security.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a missile strike on a United States military installation in northern Iraq, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the IRGC said it targeted 'the headquarters of the US Army at the Harir Air Base in Erbil, located in Iraq's Kurdistan Region'.

The group said five missiles were launched at the military facility. The base serves as a key hub for international coalition forces operating in the region.

The strike marks a significant escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States amid the broader Middle East conflict.

UAE mission in Iraq attacked

Meanwhile, a diplomatic mission of the United Arab Emirates in Erbil was targeted in a drone attack earlier on Tuesday. The UAE consulate suffered structural damage, though officials reported no casualties.

The incident comes days after joint military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran, which began on February 28, intensified regional hostilities.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UAE) described the attack on its diplomatic premises as a 'dangerous escalation' and a violation of international law.

Australia announces military help for UAE

Amid rising tensions, Australia announced the deployment of military assets to support the UAE's defensive capabilities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the move was aimed at protecting Australians in the region and supporting the Gulf nation.

Australia is expected to deploy a Boeing E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft for an initial four-week mission and provide advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles after talks with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the military campaign against Iran could end soon, describing it as a 'short-term excursion' aimed at addressing regional threats.

 
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'
'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'
US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report
US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Iranians Rally Behind Mojtaba Khamenei
Iranians Rally Behind Mojtaba Khamenei
We will determine end of war: Iran responds to Trump
We will determine end of war: Iran responds to Trump

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 20261:12

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 2026

Drizzles Bring a Pleasant Chill to Srinagar1:33

Drizzles Bring a Pleasant Chill to Srinagar

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO