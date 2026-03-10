IRGC claims to hit US military base with missiles

The IRGC said five missiles were launched at 'the headquarters of the US Army at the Harir Air Base in Erbil, located in Iraq's Kurdistan Region'.

IMAGE: A drone view shows damage at a compound housing offices and warehouses used by US firm Halliburton after a drone attack in Basra, Iraq, on March 7, 2026. Photograph: Essam al-Sudani/Reuters

Key Points The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched five missiles at the US military's Harir Air Base in Erbil, Iraq.

The base is a key hub for coalition forces, marking a major escalation in tensions between Iran and the US.

A drone strike also damaged the UAE consulate in Erbil, though no casualties were reported.

Australia will deploy defence assets, including a Boeing E-7A Wedgetail aircraft, to support the UAE's security.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a missile strike on a United States military installation in northern Iraq, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the IRGC said it targeted 'the headquarters of the US Army at the Harir Air Base in Erbil, located in Iraq's Kurdistan Region'.

The group said five missiles were launched at the military facility. The base serves as a key hub for international coalition forces operating in the region.

The strike marks a significant escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States amid the broader Middle East conflict.

UAE mission in Iraq attacked

Meanwhile, a diplomatic mission of the United Arab Emirates in Erbil was targeted in a drone attack earlier on Tuesday. The UAE consulate suffered structural damage, though officials reported no casualties.

The incident comes days after joint military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran, which began on February 28, intensified regional hostilities.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UAE) described the attack on its diplomatic premises as a 'dangerous escalation' and a violation of international law.

Australia announces military help for UAE

Amid rising tensions, Australia announced the deployment of military assets to support the UAE's defensive capabilities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the move was aimed at protecting Australians in the region and supporting the Gulf nation.

Australia is expected to deploy a Boeing E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft for an initial four-week mission and provide advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles after talks with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the military campaign against Iran could end soon, describing it as a 'short-term excursion' aimed at addressing regional threats.