Iran claims missile attack on govt complex in Tel Aviv

The IRGC also warned residents to evacuate areas near military bases, security centres and government facilities.

IMAGE: A drone view of Israeli emergency responders working at the scene of an Iranian missile strike on a road, in Jerusalem on March 1, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

Key Points IRGC launched the 10th missile wave under 'True Promise 4', targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa and East Al-Quds.

Iran claimed use of Khaybar missiles and warned residents to evacuate military and government areas.

Israel Defence Forces said they killed senior Iranian intelligence officials in Operation 'Roaring Lion'.

In a major escalation of hostilities in West Asia, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday confirmed the launch of the 'tenth wave' of its 'True Promise 4' operation, claiming missile strikes on a government complex in Tel Aviv and targets in East Al-Quds (Jerusalem), according to Tasnim News.

In its ninth official statement, the IRGC Public Relations Department said 'Khaybar missiles' were used in the latest phase and claimed the attack had 'opened the gates to a massive inferno' across what it described as occupied territories.

The IRGC also warned residents to evacuate areas near military bases, security centres and government facilities.

Tasnim News reported that the strikes focused on the government hub in Tel Aviv and high-security installations in Haifa and East Al-Quds.

Israel says top Iranian intel officials killed

Amid the escalating exchanges, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced the killing of senior officials from Iran's Ministry of Intelligence during an operation codenamed 'Roaring Lion'.

In a post on X, the IDF said the strikes targeted high-ranking members of Tehran's intelligence apparatus.

Those killed included Sayed Yahya Hamidi, described as Deputy Minister of Intelligence for 'Israel Affairs', and Jalal Pour Hossein, identified as head of the espionage division.

The IDF said the operation was guided by precise intelligence and that additional senior officials were eliminated. It also claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence headquarters in Tehran was struck.

The escalation follows large-scale US-Israeli strikes on Iran launched on February 28 under operations referred to as 'Epic Fury' and 'Roaring Lion', targeting military, nuclear and leadership sites.

Global leaders have urged restraint amid fears of a wider regional conflict.