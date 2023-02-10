News
Police arrest four bookies from stadium in Nagpur

Police arrest four bookies from stadium in Nagpur

Source: PTI
February 10, 2023 22:46 IST
BCCI

IMAGE: The accused were sharing information of the match from the stadium to the punters outside. Photograph: BCCI

Nagpur police's crime branch on Friday arrested four alleged cricket bookies from the Vidarbha Cricket Association's (VCA) Jamtha Stadium in Nagpur where an India-Australia Test is currently underway.

 

The accused were sharing information of the match from the stadium to the punters outside to capitalize on the small time difference between actual developments on the field and their live telecast, an official said.

The arrested persons hail from Mumbai, Bhandara and Nagpur, he added.

An FIR is being registered at Hingna police station against the accused, the police officer said.

 

Source: PTI
