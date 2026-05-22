Interstate Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi; Nine Arrested

Delhi Police successfully dismantled an interstate drug syndicate, arresting nine individuals and seizing a substantial amount of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 16 crore.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police dismantles a major interstate drug syndicate.

Nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the drug operation.

Heroin worth approximately Rs 16 crore has been seized by authorities.

Further details about the syndicate and the investigation are expected to be released.

Delhi Police has unearthed an interstate drug syndicate and arrested nine people after seizing heroin valued at around Rs 16 crore, an official said on Friday.

Details Awaited on Drug Syndicate Operation

A press conference in connection with the case will be addressed by the Joint Commissioner of Police, Northern Range, at the police headquarters later in the day.

Further details regarding the syndicate, the accused and the recoveries are awaited, police said.