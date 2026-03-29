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Inquiry Ordered After Woman's Suspected Suicide in Uttarakhand Shelter Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 22:23 IST

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Following the suspected suicide of a woman at a state-run shelter home in Dehradun, the Uttarakhand Women's Commission has launched an investigation and called for improved safety measures.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • Uttarakhand Women's Commission orders inquiry into suspected suicide at Dehradun's Nari Niketan shelter home.
  • The 35-year-old woman, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at the shelter home.
  • The woman was reportedly undergoing treatment for mental distress at Coronation Hospital.
  • The Commission has directed enhanced night-time surveillance at the shelter home to improve resident safety.

The Uttarakhand women's commission has directed the Dehradun district administration to conduct a thorough inquiry into the suspected suicide of a woman in a state-run shelter home.

Taking serious cognisance of the suicide of a resident of the Nari Niketan here, the Uttarakhand State Commission for Women asked the administration to submit a report on the matter.

 

Panel chairperson Kusum Kandwal visited the site on Sunday and said the 35-year-old woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging from the staircase railing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She said the woman was said to have some mental distress and was undergoing treatment at Coronation Hospital.

Her family members have been traced and the process to send her body back to her home was already underway, Kandwal said.

Enhanced Safety Measures at Nari Niketan

Kandwal also suggested that she has issued directives to enhance night-time surveillance at the shelter home to ensure the safety and security of people staying at the Nari Niketan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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