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Doctor's Suicide in Dehradun Sparks Harassment Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 26, 2026 19:57 IST

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A postgraduate medical student's tragic suicide in Dehradun has triggered a police investigation and allegations of mental harassment against a department head, highlighting the pressures faced by young doctors.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old medical student died by suicide in her car in Dehradun, prompting a police investigation.
  • The student's family alleges that the Head of the Department of Ophthalmology subjected her to mental harassment.
  • Police recovered empty injection vials from the car and are investigating the cause of death.
  • Preliminary inquiries suggest the student had been suffering from depression.

A 25-year-old postgraduate medical student allegedly died by suicide in her car in Dehradun, police said on Thursday.

The doctor, a native of Ambala, Haryana, was found unconscious early Wednesday morning by her father inside her car parked on Kargi Road here. He immediately rushed her to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

 

Police said they have recovered several empty injection vials from inside the car and that a probe was initiated.

Harassment Allegations

The doctor's family has alleged that the Head of the Department (HOD) of Ophthalmology was subjecting her to "mental harassment", which compelled her to take such an extreme step.

Her father, Dr Lalit Mohan has lodged a formal complaint with the police regarding this matter.

Investigation Details

Police said preliminary inquiries have revealed that she had been suffering from depression for quite some time, which is why her mother had moved from Ambala to live with her in Dehradun.

According to the police, the 25-year-old sent a message to her mother on Tuesday night, informing her that she would return home from the hospital by 12:30 am.

However, when she failed to return home even after a considerable delay and did not answer her phone, her mother alerted her father, who was in Ambala.

Police said he drove down to Dehradun that very night and, together with her mother, set out to search for her.

The police further reported that while searching, they spotted Tanvi's car, inside which she was found lying unconscious.

Her father somehow managed to smash the car window using a stone, pulled her out, and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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