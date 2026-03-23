Social Media Influencer's Remarks Spark Outrage and Arrest in Pilibhit

A social media influencer in Pilibhit has been arrested after posting a video containing derogatory remarks against the Valmiki community, igniting protests and raising concerns about online hate speech.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Social media influencer arrested in Pilibhit for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Valmiki community.

The influencer's video sparked widespread protests and a road blockade by community members.

Police have registered a case against the influencer under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Authorities deployed additional police forces to maintain peace and prevent further unrest in sensitive areas.

The incident highlights the potential consequences of offensive social media content and its impact on community relations.

A social media influencer was arrested here after his alleged objectionable remarks against the Valmiki community triggered protests and a road blockade, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer Naresh Tyagi said the incident came to light after Wasim Raza, from Naugawan Pakdiya village, posted a video on his social media page with the username 'Mr Pilibhit', during a visit to the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

In the video, he purportedly used derogatory language against the Valmiki community.

Tension prevailed in the area after the video surfaced on social media, prompting hundreds of members of the community to stage a protest and block traffic at Gas Chauraha.

Following the protest, the accused was arrested by Sungarhi police station officials.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and of the Information Technology Act, and he was sent to jail, officials said.

Community Response and Police Action

Members of the Valmiki community alleged that Raza repeatedly made offensive remarks against them and had earlier also made objectionable comments on Hindu deities.

On Sunday morning, angry residents gathered at a Valmiki temple in Nakhasa locality and took out a procession before blocking the road at Gas Chauraha.

Senior officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Dahiya, City Magistrate Vijay Vardhan Tomar and Circle Officer (City) Deepak Chaturvedi, rushed to the spot with a heavy police force to control the situation.

Following an assurance of action from the authorities, the protesters lifted the blockade.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a local, Himanshu Nandan. As a precautionary measure, additional police and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed in Nakhasa and other sensitive areas.

Police have appealed to the public to maintain peace and not to be misled by rumours, officials added.