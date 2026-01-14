'My character questioned': Influencer Harsha quits promoting Sanatan Dharma

Influencer and professional host Harsha Richhariya, who created a buzz on social media with her appearance at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on Wednesday said she has decided to stop promoting Sanatan Dharma.

IMAGE: Influencer and professional host Harsha Richhariya. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Everybody speaks of Hindu Rashtra. But any youngster coming forward to propagate this is met with opposition, the 31-year-old told PTI in Jabalpur, where she took a holy dip in Narmada river on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Harsha said continuous criticism, mental stress and character attacks have forced her to step away from the religious path and go back to her previous life.

"When you choose the right path, but when some 'dharma gurus' oppose you, one is very much disappointed," the model-turned-ascetic said.

She said she will take one final dip in the Ganga river, before returning to her formal professional life.

"On January 18, I will take a dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, and will chant Har Har Mahadev," she said, adding that with this ritual, she will formally bring an end to her commitment to the religious path.

"They want a Hindu Rashtra, but they want to be its face, and won't allow others to take that place," Harsha said, without naming anyone.

In a separate video message, she said that for the past one year, she has faced constant opposition.

"My character was questioned. Whatever I tried to do by following the path of religion was questioned and opposed," she said.

"I have given as many tests as I needed to, done whatever I had to. So, you keep your religion to yourselves. I am not Mother Sita to undergo an Agni Pariksha," she said.

Harsha, who has around 1.7 million followers on Instagram, rose to prominence during the Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj last year, also said she faced financial distress over the past year.

She is yet to update her profile on Instagram, which still refers to her as Sanatani Sherni.