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Home  » News » Indore Man Threatens Family With Stick After Car Collision Dispute

Indore Man Threatens Family With Stick After Car Collision Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 26, 2026 23:48 IST

An Indore man is under police investigation after a viral video showed him threatening a family with a stick following a dispute over an alleged car collision, sparking concerns about road rage.

Key Points

  • A man in Indore allegedly threatened a family with a stick after a dispute over a car collision.
  • The incident occurred on April 24 under the Aerodrome police station limits.
  • Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
  • The accused has been identified as Mangal Sharma, and a search is underway to locate him.
  • A video of the incident went viral on social media, raising concerns about law and order.

A man allegedly tried to attack a family travelling in a car with a stick following a dispute over a purported collision in Indore, police said on Sunday and launched a search for the accused after a video of the incident surfaced online.

Police Investigate Road Rage Incident

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani told PTI that police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita based on a complaint lodged by the family regarding the incident, which occurred on April 24 under the Aerodrome police station limits.

 

Police identified the accused as Mangal Sharma (38) and launched a search to trace him.

Accused Confronted Family Over Alleged Collision

The police officer said Sharma confronted the family over an alleged collision and attempted to assault and extort money from them.

The viral video shows a woman inside the car pleading with the accused that children were also present, but he continued to threaten them while wielding the stick.

The video has circulated widely on social media, raising concerns over law and order in the city.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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