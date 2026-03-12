HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indore Petrol Pump Worker Killed in Dispute Over Payment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 13:28 IST

In a shocking incident in Indore, a petrol pump worker tragically died after a driver refused to pay for fuel and dragged him with the car, prompting a police investigation for culpable homicide.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A petrol pump worker in Indore died after being dragged by a car when the driver refused to pay for fuel.
  • The driver allegedly grabbed the worker's hand, rolled up the car window, and drove off, dragging the worker to his death.
  • Police are investigating the incident as a case of culpable homicide and are searching for the unidentified car driver.
  • CCTV footage shows the car heading towards Ujjain, but the registration number is not clearly visible.
  • Eyewitnesses reported that there were four to five people in the car at the time of the incident.

A petrol pump worker in Indore was killed when a car driver, who refused to pay for fuel, allegedly grabbed his hand, rolled up the window, and dragged him for a distance with the moving vehicle, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 4 am on Wednesday at the petrol pump in the Sanwer police station area, and a search was underway for the unidentified car driver, they said.

 

After filling his car with petrol for Rs 4,000, the driver refused to pay and began moving the vehicle, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Devendra Singh Dhurve told PTI.

When petrol pump worker Rohit Parmar (22) reached through the car window to demand payment, the driver grabbed his hand, rolled up the window, and dragged him for a long distance, resulting in his death, the official said.

"The CCTV footage shows the car heading towards Ujjain after the incident. However, the car's registration number is not clearly visible in the footage," he said.

The police registered a case against the car driver on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and were searching for the accused, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, there were four to five persons in the car.

Public Reaction and Demand for Justice

Angry locals have demanded the immediate arrest of the culprit.

