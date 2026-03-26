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Gwalior: Woman Critically Injured in Road Rage Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 12:15 IST

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A woman sustained critical injuries in Gwalior after a road rage incident escalated into a shooting when her son honked at another vehicle, prompting a police investigation into attempted murder.

Key Points

  • A woman in Gwalior was critically injured after being shot in a road rage incident.
  • The shooting occurred after the woman's son honked at another vehicle to clear the road.
  • Police have registered a case of attempted murder and are searching for the unidentified attackers.
  • The incident took place near Rangawaan village in the Behat police station area.
  • The injured woman is currently in critical condition at a private hospital.

A woman was grievously injured when unidentified persons allegedly opened fire on her car after her son honked at their vehicle to clear the way in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Rangawaan village in the Behat police station area around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when the woman and her son, who was at the wheel, were returning to their home in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh after visiting a temple in Gwalior.

 

Her son honked and blew a hooter to cross the road past a parked car. The occupants of the other vehicle later chased them and opened fire, causing grievous injuries to the woman's neck, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manish Yadav told PTI Videos.

Complainant Bhim Gautam Sharma told the police that he and his mother, Vimla Devi Sharma (60), had come to attend the Bhagwat Katha at Gijorra Dudhkhoh village in Gwalior. Before returning, they also visited two temples.

When they reached Rangawaan village, a white car carrying three to four young men was parked in the middle of the narrow road.

The complainant honked, requesting them to clear the way, but received no response.

He then blew the hooter, which angered the other car occupants, who allowed them to pass but soon chased their vehicle and opened fire after reaching a short distance. A bullet pierced the car's window and struck Vimla Devi in the neck, Bhim Sharma alleged in his complaint.

The attackers later fled towards Bhind, the police official said.

The injured woman was immediately admitted to a private hospital, where her condition was reported to be critical, the police said.

Based on her son's complaint, the police registered a case of attempt to murder against four unidentified persons and efforts were on to trace them, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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