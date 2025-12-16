HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4 dead as dense fog triggers vehicle-pile-up on Delhi-Agra Expressway

4 dead as dense fog triggers vehicle-pile-up on Delhi-Agra Expressway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 16, 2025 09:51 IST

Four people were killed and over two dozen were injured in an early Tuesday vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, a police officer said.

IMAGE: Charred remains bus after dense fog triggers vehicle-pile-up on Delhi-Agra Expressway in Mathura. Photographs: ANI on X

At least seven buses and several smaller vehicles collided with each other in the dense fog around 4.30 am, the officer said.

The incident happened under the Baldev Police Station jurisdiction.

 

"Four people died, and 25 were injured in the accident. The vehicles collided due to low visibility on the Agra-to-Noida side of the Yamuna Expressway. Some vehicles also caught fire. All injured have been sent to the hospital," SSP Mathura Shlok Kumar said.

Visuals from the spot revealed charred remains of buses that caught fire. Craned were called in to remove them from the road.

The passengers were sent to their destinations in government vehicles, the officer said.

Since the road is blocked, diversions are made, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
