HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » IndiGo aircraft's windshield cracks mid-air before landing

IndiGo aircraft's windshield cracks mid-air before landing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 11, 2025 15:42 IST

x

A crack in the windshield of an aircraft belonging to the largest domestic airliner, IndiGo, carrying 76 passengers from Madurai was detected by the pilot ahead of its landing at the airport in Chennai on Saturday, authorities said.

Photograph: Courtesy IndiGo on Facebook

The pilot noticed the crack in the front glass and informed the Air Traffic Controller at the airport in Chennai.

On receipt of the information, arrangements were made at the airport and the plane landed safely, they said.

 

The aircraft was taken to a separate bay (Bay No 95) for parking and passengers later safely disembarked. Currently, arrangements are being made to replace the windshield, they said.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, they said.

Due to the incident, the flight's return journey to Madurai has been cancelled, they added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo in a statement to PTI did not mention the cracks in the windshield and only said the aircraft had been grounded for "maintenance requirement".

"A maintenance requirement was noticed on IndiGo flight 6E 7253, operating from Madurai to Chennai on October 10, 2025, before landing at its destination", an IndiGo spokesperson said.

"Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft landed safely in Chennai and will resume operations only after necessary checks and clearances," the statement added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Mid-air scare for SpiceJet flight as window frame dislodges
Mid-air scare for SpiceJet flight as window frame dislodges
Emergency turbine activates mid-air on AI flight to UK
Emergency turbine activates mid-air on AI flight to UK
Flier searching for loo tries to open cockpit door; held
Flier searching for loo tries to open cockpit door; held
Private jet skids off runway UP, all passengers safe
Private jet skids off runway UP, all passengers safe
Amethi MLA, passenger scuffle on Delhi-Lucknow flight
Amethi MLA, passenger scuffle on Delhi-Lucknow flight

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

India Celebrates Karwa Chauth with Grandeur: Glimpses of Festive Spirit Across the Nation4:06

India Celebrates Karwa Chauth with Grandeur: Glimpses of...

Hardik Pandya spotted with rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at airport0:53

Hardik Pandya spotted with rumoured girlfriend Mahieka...

Bollywood Divas Shine at Anil Kapoor's Star-Studded Karwa Chauth event!4:38

Bollywood Divas Shine at Anil Kapoor's Star-Studded Karwa...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO