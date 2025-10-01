HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Amethi MLA, passenger scuffle midair on Delhi-Lucknow flight

Amethi MLA, passenger scuffle midair on Delhi-Lucknow flight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 01, 2025 12:13 IST

x

A scuffle broke out on a Delhi-Lucknow flight mid-air between an Amethi MLA and a passenger over the use of cuss words, authorities said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The incident happened on Tuesday on Air India flight AI-837, when Amethi's Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh objected to a passenger, Samad Ali, allegedly using foul language while talking on the phone.

According to the MLA, despite objections from fellow travellers, the man continued shouting, forcing him to intervene.

 

"The man continued with derogatory words which are unacceptable in any civil society. When I tried to stop him firmly, he misbehaved with me as well," Singh told reporters after landing in Lucknow.

Cabin crew had to step in to separate the two as the situation worsened mid-air, a source said.

Singh later lodged a complaint at Sarojininagar police station against the passenger, following which an FIR was registered.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, police said.

"The Constitution gives us freedom, but that does not mean one can misuse it to infringe on others' dignity," the lawmaker said.

Samad Ali, a native of Rajjipur village under Hathgaon police station of Fatehpur district, was later detained by the police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

FIR filed against BJP leader for death threat to Rahul Gandhi
FIR filed against BJP leader for death threat to Rahul Gandhi
'Ludicrous': India Slams Sharif's UN Speech
'Ludicrous': India Slams Sharif's UN Speech
'I Never Said Shoot Rahul Gandhi, But...'
'I Never Said Shoot Rahul Gandhi, But...'
Tension in UP's Bareilly as cops, locals clash outside mosque
Tension in UP's Bareilly as cops, locals clash outside mosque
'Indian Team Ko Kya Hua Hai?'
'Indian Team Ko Kya Hua Hai?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most-Watched Movies Ever

webstory image 2

7 Top Natural Ingredients To Make Your Face Shine

webstory image 3

8-Must Watch OTT Shows

VIDEOS

Vijay Releases Video Statement On Stampede 4:38

Vijay Releases Video Statement On Stampede

Aishwarya dazzles in diamond-studded sherwani at Paris Fashion Week2:53

Aishwarya dazzles in diamond-studded sherwani at Paris...

PM Modi visits CR Park Durga Puja Pandal amid Navratri celebrations3:36

PM Modi visits CR Park Durga Puja Pandal amid Navratri...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV