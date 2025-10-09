HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Private jet skids off runway during take-off in UP, none hurt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 09, 2025 17:01 IST

A private jet skidded off the runway and crashed into bushes at the Mohammadabad airstrip on Thursday, officials said. All passengers and the two pilots escaped unhurt.

IMAGE: A view of the private jet after skidding off the runway at the Mohammadabad airstrip in Uttar Pradesh, October 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

According to district officials, the jet, belonging to Jet Service Aviation Pvt Ltd and bearing registration number VT-DEZ, lost control while taking off and veered off the runway into shrubs around 10.30 am.

The jet was carrying the managing director of a beer factory under construction in the district's industrial area, who had arrived to inspect the project site, they said.

 

Following the incident, the sub-divisional magistrate rushed to the spot.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said, "The private jet carrying the MD of an under-construction factory lost control during takeoff and went into nearby bushes. Fortunately, all occupants are safe and no injuries have been reported.

