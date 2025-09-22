Mid-air scare on AI Express flight as flier tries to enter cockpit

A passenger on board a Varanasi-bound Air India Express flight from Bengaluru on September 22 approached the cockpit entry area mid-air while looking for the lavatory, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities, and an investigation into the incident is on.

"We are aware of reports of an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised," Air India Express said in a statement.

The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation, the airline said.

Further details are awaited.