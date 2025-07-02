HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mid-air scare for SpiceJet flight as window frame dislodges

Mid-air scare for SpiceJet flight as window frame dislodges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 02, 2025 16:30 IST

x

A window frame of SpiceJet's aircraft operating its flight to Pune from Goa was found dislodged mid-air but there was no impact on passengers' safety, the airline said on Wednesday.

Photograph: @flyspicejet/X

The frame was fixed once the aircraft landed at the next (Pune) airport, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures, the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet, however, did not share other details.

"A cosmetic (interior) window frame on one of the Q400 Aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged," the airline said in a statement.

 

SpiceJet also said that cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight, and there was no impact on passenger safety, adding that the dislodged part was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way.

The Q400 aircraft is equipped with multiple layers of window panes, including a robust, pressure-bearing outer pane, ensuring that passenger safety is never at risk, even in the unlikely event of a superficial or cosmetic component coming loose," SpiceJet added.

Questioning the airworthiness of the aircraft, a passenger posted a video of the dislodged window on social media platform X.

"#SpiceJet from Goa to Pune today. The whole interior window assembly just fell off mid flight. And this flight is now supposed to take off and head to Jaipur. Wonder if it's air worthy..” the passenger stated, while tagging the aviation safety regulator DGCA in the post.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'The Most Heart-Stopping Aviation Experience'
'The Most Heart-Stopping Aviation Experience'
IndiGo flight diverted mid-air after 'mayday' call
IndiGo flight diverted mid-air after 'mayday' call
'Abduction' of ex-minister's son was 'secret' Bangkok trip
'Abduction' of ex-minister's son was 'secret' Bangkok trip
Another mid-air collision averted near West Bengal
Odisha neta makes security officer open sandal straps, says 'I'm the VIP'
Odisha neta makes security officer open sandal straps, says 'I'm the VIP'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

2025's Best Movies So Far

webstory image 3

8 Famous Early Doctors Of India

VIDEOS

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple1:08

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu6:05

J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath...

Videos: Heavy rain turns Bhopal road into river1:02

Videos: Heavy rain turns Bhopal road into river

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD