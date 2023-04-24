News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise

Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 24, 2023 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: The 'Bone' Rockwell B1 Lancer of the United States Air Force flying with other participating fighter aircrafts during the ongoing Exercise Cope India 23. Photograph: ANI Photo

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

 

The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise.

The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday.

A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Revealed: US is aiding India's defence against China
Revealed: US is aiding India's defence against China
None of China's business: US on drill with India
None of China's business: US on drill with India
US, Europe need India to outdo China: US Senator
US, Europe need India to outdo China: US Senator
'He Hit The First Ball For 6!'
'He Hit The First Ball For 6!'
Two-wheelers likely to reverse volume underperformance
Two-wheelers likely to reverse volume underperformance
UP forms panel to probe encounter of Atiq's son Asad
UP forms panel to probe encounter of Atiq's son Asad
HDFC Bank to continue opening branches at same speed
HDFC Bank to continue opening branches at same speed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Did US provide intel to India on Chinese 'incursion'?

Did US provide intel to India on Chinese 'incursion'?

'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'

'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances