News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Did US provide real-time intel to India on Chinese 'incursion'?

Did US provide real-time intel to India on Chinese 'incursion'?

By Lalit K Jha
March 21, 2023 09:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The White House on Monday refused to confirm a news report that the United States provided crucial intelligence to the Indian military last year that helped it successfully tackle the Chinese "incursions".

Photograph: ANI Photo

"No, I can't confirm that," John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House told reporters at a daily news conference here when asked about the news report.

In an exclusive news report, the US News said that India was able to repel a Chinese military incursion in border territory in the high Himalayas late last year due to unprecedented intelligence-sharing with the US military, an act that caught China's People's Liberation Army off-guard, enraged Beijing; and appears to have forced the Chinese Communist Party to reconsider its approach to land grabs along its borders.

 

"The US government for the first time provided real-time details to its Indian counterparts of the Chinese positions and force strength in advance of a PLA incursion, says a source familiar with a previously unreported U.S. intelligence review of the encounter into the Arunachal Pradesh region," the daily reported.

"The information included actionable satellite imagery and was more detailed and delivered more quickly than anything the U.S. had previously shared with the Indian military," it said.

"They were waiting. And that's because the U.S. had given India everything to be fully prepared for this. It demonstrates a test case of the success of how the two militaries are now cooperating and sharing intelligence," an unnamed source was quoted as saying by the daily.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
India faces 'significant challenges' from China: US
India faces 'significant challenges' from China: US
'India is China's prime military target'
'India is China's prime military target'
Traffic Surges; Airlines Grapple With Grounded Planes
Traffic Surges; Airlines Grapple With Grounded Planes
'We told govt we were not their puppets'
'We told govt we were not their puppets'
Ex-Punjab DGP to face action over PM security breach
Ex-Punjab DGP to face action over PM security breach
Real Heroes Of Web Revolution
Real Heroes Of Web Revolution
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

He Wanted India, China To Be Friends

He Wanted India, China To Be Friends

US, Europe need India to outdo China: US Senator

US, Europe need India to outdo China: US Senator

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances