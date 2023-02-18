News
US, Europe need countries like India to outcompete China: Top US Senator

US, Europe need countries like India to outcompete China: Top US Senator

By Lalit K Jha
February 18, 2023 10:20 IST
The US and Europe need countries like India on board to outcompete China, top American Senator Chuck Schumer said on Friday asserting that they all need to work together to ensure the democratic international order does not disintegrate in the face of an increasingly aggressive Chinese Communist Party.

IMAGE: American Senator Chuck Schumer. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Reuters

This is the message with which Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, is leading a powerful bipartisan group of Senators to India next week, the New York Senator told Europeans and the international leaders at the annual Munich Security Conference.

 

"We must work together to ensure the democratic international order does not disintegrate in the face of an increasingly aggressive Chinese Communist Party. And the task does not belong to the US and Europe alone: we need nations like India, the world's largest democracy, and the democracies of Asia, to work with us to outcompete China," Schumer said in remarks at the McCain Award Dinner at Munich Security Conference.

"I will travel to India and deliver the same message to them as we seek to counter this looming threat. I urge Europe to do the same. India, with its democratic traditions, can be a very strong partner in outcompeting China. And India joining the western partnership could serve the purpose of advancing democracy," Schumer said.

Earlier in an op-ed in The Washington Post, Schumer said the democratic international order must stand strong to confront the rise of the Chinese Communist Party.

"But the task does not belong to the United States and Europe alone: We need nations such as India, the world's largest democracy, and the other democracies of Asia, to work with us to outcompete China and its aggressions. This week, I will also travel with eight other senators to India and deliver the same message to our friends as we seek to head off this looming threat," the powerful Senator wrote.

In his remarks at the Munich Security Conference, Schumer said US forces shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon within its borders.

"It was a brazen violation of American sovereignty; an illustration of how China has continuously escalated its aggression against the West."

"The US is hardly alone -- Chinese surveillance balloons have targeted more than 40 countries around the world. But it's not just Chinese espionage that threatens the West. China has dedicated hundreds of billions to dominate the global economy and the advanced technologies that will shape this century," Schumer said.

"China's innovations in Artificial Intelligence, for instance, have empowered them to monitor and oppress their citizens in ways once thought unimaginable -- a challenge which we must respond to now," he said.

"I believe the US and Europe must work to meet the challenges of AI together. This technology is coming like it or not -- and in many ways its already here. If our transatlantic partnership can help define the norms for AI's proper use in society, we can prevent China from accessing and exploiting this technology to further their autocratic designs," Schumer said.

Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
