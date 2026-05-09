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Home  » News » Indian sailor dies in dhow fire near Strait of Hormuz, 17 crew members rescued

Indian sailor dies in dhow fire near Strait of Hormuz, 17 crew members rescued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 09, 2026 13:31 IST

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An Indian sailor tragically died and several others were injured after a fire erupted on their dhow near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route.

Strait of Hormuz

IMAGE: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian sailor died after a wooden dhow carrying general cargo caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Seventeen other Indian crew members were rescued from the dhow.
  • The injured sailors are receiving medical treatment in Dubai.
  • The Indian Consulate in Dubai is providing assistance to the rescued crew members and is in contact with the dhow owner.
  • The incident occurred amid increasing tensions between Iran and the US in the Strait of Hormuz.

An Indian sailor was killed and several others injured after their wooden dhow caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz, government sources said on Saturday.

Seventeen other Indian crew members were rescued following the incident on Friday, they said, noting that the exact cause of the blaze is still being ascertained.

The crew members were rescued by a vessel which was passing by in the area, the sources said.

Strait of Hormuz Incident Amid Rising Tensions

The incident came amid increasing hostilities between Iran and the US in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes.

"A wooden Dhow, carrying general cargo, with 18 Indian crew capsized yesterday close to the Strait of Hormuz after it caught fire," said a source.

Medical Assistance and Consulate Support

"In this incident, one Indian on the dhow died while four received burn injuries. The injured are receiving medical treatment in Dubai and are safe," the source said.

Officials from the Indian Consulate in Dubai met the rescued Indian nationals last night, said another source.

The consulate is also in touch with the dhow owner and is extending all possible assistance, the sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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