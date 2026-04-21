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Home  » News » Indian National Held In Sri Lanka With Narcotics

Indian National Held In Sri Lanka With Narcotics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 12:27 IST

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An Indian national was apprehended at Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport for attempting to smuggle over a kilogram of 'Kush' narcotics, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat international drug trafficking.

Photograph: ICC World Cup/Reuters

Photograph: ICC World Cup/Reuters

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old Indian national was arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport in Sri Lanka.
  • The individual was found carrying over one kilogramme of 'Kush' narcotics.
  • The arrest was made during a joint operation by Sri Lanka Customs and the Police Narcotics Bureau.
  • The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the drug trafficking incident.

A 35-year-old Indian national was arrested in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for carrying narcotics weighing over one kilogramme, police said.

The Indian national, who has not been identified, was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayaka, Adaderana.lk reported.

 

Details Of The Arrest

A foreign national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayaka with a consignment of 'Kush' narcotics weighing over one kilogramme, the report said.

The arrested individual has been identified as an Indian national, according to police.

Joint Operation Leads To Arrest

"The suspect was taken into custody during a joint operation carried out by officers of Sri Lanka Customs and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB)," police were quoted as saying by the report.

Further Investigations Underway

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Under Sri Lankan law, possession and trafficking of narcotics can lead to significant jail time and hefty fines. The Police Narcotics Bureau will likely investigate the source of the drugs and any potential accomplices both in Sri Lanka and abroad. This arrest highlights ongoing concerns about drug smuggling routes through South Asian airports.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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