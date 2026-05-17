Indian National Arrested In Captagon Drug Trafficking Case

An Indian national has been arrested by the NCB in Uttarakhand as the investigation expands into an international Captagon drug trafficking ring, following a significant drug seizure.

Key Points NCB arrests Indian national in connection with Captagon drug trafficking.

The arrest follows the seizure of 227 kg of Captagon, the first-ever seizure of this drug in India.

The drug was allegedly manufactured at a factory in Dehradun.

The factory owner has been arrested under the NDPS Act.

The NCB has made a fresh arrest of an Indian national from Uttarakhand as it expanded its investigation into an international trafficking racket linked to the first-ever seizure of the highly stimulant drug Captagon in India, officials said on Sunday.

Details Of The Captagon Drug Seizure

The federal anti-narcotics agency had earlier arrested a Syrian national, identified as Alabras Ahmad, following the seizure of about 227 kg of the drug in tablet and powder form as part of an operation code-named 'Ragepill'.

Captagon contains fenetylline and amphetamine, and this is the first-ever seizure of this drug in India. The drug has allegedly been abused by ISIS terrorists, earning it the sobriquet 'Jihadi Pill'.

Investigation Reveals Drug Manufacturing Location

Officials said investigators of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) interrogated Ahmad, who allegedly told them that a portion of the drug recovered from New Delhi -- about 31.5 kg out of the total 227 kg, seized from a premises in Neb Sarai -- was manufactured at a factory named Green Herbal in Dehradun in November 2025.

Ahmad allegedly told the NCB that another Syrian national was his "accomplice" in the drug manufacturing operation in Uttarakhand.

Raid On Dehradun Factory

NCB sleuths raided the factory on Saturday night. Sophisticated machinery was found installed in the premises, and chemicals, capsules, and packaging material were recovered, officials said.

They alleged that the factory owner charged Rs 50,000 per day for allowing the use of the facility for manufacturing Captagon tablets. He was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

According to officials, the factory owner was found involved in two earlier drug-related cases being probed by the NCB and the Uttarakhand Police.