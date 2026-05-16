How India Busted An International 'Jihadi Drug' Syndicate

India's Narcotics Control Bureau has successfully dismantled an international drug syndicate, seizing a massive consignment of Captagon, the 'jihadi drug', destined for the Middle East.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismantled an international drug syndicate trafficking Captagon, also known as the 'jihadi drug'.

Approximately 227.7 kg of Captagon, valued at Rs 182 crore, was seized during 'Operation Ragepill'.

The drug was intended for transshipment to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.

A Syrian national was arrested in connection with the drug trafficking operation.

The operation highlights India's commitment to combating drug trafficking and its use as a transit route.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an international drug syndicate involved in the trafficking of Captagon and seized approximately 227.7 kg of the "jihadi drug" worth Rs 182 crore, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday.

The success was announced by Home Minister Amit Shah on X. He lauded the agency for seizing the first-ever consignment of Captagon.

Captagon is the street name historically linked to fenethylline, a synthetic stimulant developed in the 1960s which earned the sobriquet of the "jihadi drug" due to repeated allegations and intelligence inputs linking its abuse and trafficking with extremist and conflict-zone networks operating in parts of West Asia, sources said.

The 'Jihadi Drug' and Its Effects

The terminology emerged because the stimulant effects of the drug allegedly enabled users to remain awake for extended periods, suppress fear and exhaustion, increase aggression and risk-taking behaviour, and sustain prolonged combat-like activity under stressful conditions.

In his post on X, Shah said the Modi government has resolved to make a "Drug-Free India".

"Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called 'Jihadi Drug', worth Rs 182 crore," Shah said.

"The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs," he said.

"I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB. @narcoticsbureau," the minister said.

Details of Operation Ragepill

Sharing the details of the operation, the MHA said in a statement that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) received the information from a foreign drug law enforcement agency that India is being used as a transit route for the trafficking of Captagon.

A house was identified in Neb Sarai, New Delhi, and searches were conducted on May 11, which led to the recovery of about 31.5 Kg Captagon tablets carefully concealed in a commercial chapati-cutting machine. Preliminary investigation suggests that the machine was intended for export to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the statement said.

The said house in Neb Sarai had been rented by a Syrian national, who had entered India on a tourist visa on November 15, 2024. His visa expired on January 12, 2025, and he was illegally staying in India, the MHA said.

Captagon Seizure at Mundra Port

His questioning led to the recovery of about 196.2 kg of Captagon powder from a container in the Container Facilitation Station (CFS) at Mundra, Gujarat, on May 14.

"The container was imported from Syria with sheep wool as the declared consignment. A thorough search of the container led to the recovery of 3 bags containing 196.2 kg of Captagon powder," the statement said.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the seized consignment was intended for transshipment to the Gulf region, particularly Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Middle Eastern countries, where Captagon abuse has emerged as a serious law enforcement and public health concern," it said.

The MHA said a total of 227.7 kg of Captagon tablets and powder were seized under Operation Ragepill, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 182 crore in destination markets across the Gulf and Middle East.

According to the statement, Captagon mainly contains fenetylline and amphetamine, both of which are psychotropic substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.