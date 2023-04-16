News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian dies of bullet injuries in violence-hit Sudanese capital

Indian dies of bullet injuries in violence-hit Sudanese capital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 16, 2023 14:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries in the violence-hit Sudanese capital city.

IMAGE: Smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 15, 2023. Photograph: @lostshmi/Instagram via Reuters

The Indian embassy in Khartoum said the deceased, Albert Augestine, was working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan.

 

Condoling the death of the Indian national, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the situation in Khartoum remains one of 'great concern' and that India will continue to monitor the developments in that country.

'It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries,' the Indian mission tweeted.

'The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements,' it said.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said he was "deeply grieved" over the death of the Indian national.

'Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family,' he said on Twitter.

'The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments,' he added.

Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Sudan's Army.

On Saturday, the Indian embassy advised Indian nationals in Sudan to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence.

According to the official data, the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000 including, 1,200 who have settled down in the country decades ago.

Sudan's military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.

There has been a dispute between the Army and the para-military over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indians in Sudan advised to stay indoors amid violence
Indians in Sudan advised to stay indoors amid violence
'They took everything they could find'
'They took everything they could find'
'India has a responsibility to South African Indians'
'India has a responsibility to South African Indians'
Another jolt to BJP in Karnataka, Shettar quits as MLA
Another jolt to BJP in Karnataka, Shettar quits as MLA
'He was deeply religious': Atiq killer's mother
'He was deeply religious': Atiq killer's mother
Curran hails Raza, Shahrukh after Punjab win a thriller
Curran hails Raza, Shahrukh after Punjab win a thriller
Atiq's killers: 'We wanted to become popular'
Atiq's killers: 'We wanted to become popular'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Communal Violence Can Hurt India

How Communal Violence Can Hurt India

OIC denounces Ram Navami violence, India hits back

OIC denounces Ram Navami violence, India hits back

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances