Indians in Sudan advised to stay indoors amid violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 15, 2023 19:25 IST
The Indian embassy in Sudan on Saturday advised Indian nationals in the country to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after Sudanese capital Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence.

 

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

In a tweet, the mission also urged the Indians to stay calm and wait for updates.

Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Susan's Army.

 

"Notice to all Indians. In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," the Indian mission tweeted.

The military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.

There has been a dispute between the Army and the para-military over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
