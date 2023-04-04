Islamic nations denounce Ram Navami violence, India hits back

India on Tuesday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its 'communal mindset' and 'anti-India' agenda.

IMAGE: View of the charred remains at Madrassa Azizia, Bihar Sharif after it was vandalised by a mob during violence that erupted during Ram Navami celebrations, in Nalanda on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's strong reaction came after the OIC secretariat issued a statement alleging targeting of the Muslim community in several states in India during Ram Navami processions.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi condemned the statement issued by the OIC.

'We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat today regarding India. This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda,' Bagchi said.

'The OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces,' the statement said.

Earlier, the General Secretariat of the OIC issued a statement that it has followed with 'deep concern' the acts of 'violence and vandalism targeting Muslim community' in several states in India during the Ram Navami processions, including the burning of a madrassa and its library by an extremist Hindu mob in Bihar Sharif on March 31, 2023.

The OIC General Secretariat said that it denounces such 'provocative acts of violence and vandalism', which are a vivid manifestation of mounting 'Islamophobia' and systemic targeting of the Muslim community in India.

'The OIC General Secretariat calls upon the Indian authorities to take firm action against the instigators and perpetrators of such acts and to ensure the safety, security, rights, and dignity of the Muslim community in the country,' the OIC said in its statement.

-- with ANI inputs