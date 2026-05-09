Indian crew member dies in Dubai maritime incident: Indian mission

An Indian crew member tragically lost their life in an unfortunate maritime incident in Dubai, prompting the Indian Consulate to offer assistance and investigate the circumstances.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points An Indian crew member tragically died in a maritime incident in Dubai.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai is providing assistance and support.

Consulate officials are in contact with the ship's owner to gather more information.

The Indian mission has expressed its deepest condolences to the family.

An Indian crew member was killed in an "unfortunate" maritime incident, the Indian mission said on Friday, extending assistance.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai did not give much information about the incident but said it was "saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at Sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a ship".

In a post on X, the Consulate said it was in touch with the ship's owner and is ascertaining further details.

"The Consulate will render all possible assistance in this matter on priority. Our deepest condolences," it said.