Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast

An Indian national was killed on Monday when an explosive-laden unmanned boat struck an oil tanker off the coast of Muscat Governorate, according to reports.

"The Maritime Security Centre reported that the oil tanker MKD VYOM was attacked by an unmanned boat 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate," Oman's ministry of defence said in a statement.

It said that the attack resulted in a fire and explosion in the engine room and the death of one crew member. The remaining 21 crew members were evacuated.

The ministry did not identify the nationality of the deceased, but local media reported that the victim was an Indian crew member of the tanker.

"The attack caused a fire and an explosion in the main engine room, leading to the death of an Indian crew member," Oman Observer reported.

It said the evacuated crew included 16 Indian nationals, four Bangladeshi nationals and one Ukrainian national.

A day earlier, another oil tanker came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack on the MV Skylight injured four crew members.

The state-run Oman News Agency said the crew were from India and Iran.

On Monday, the Indian mission in Oman said it was in constant touch with local authorities who are carrying out search operations for missing crew members following the incident involving MV Skylight.

"We are also coordinating with officials in Oman for the repatriation of the crew members who have been rescued from MV Skylight and will continue to render all possible assistance in the matter," the Embassy of India in Oman said in a post on X.

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Oman and Iran and connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important oil chokepoints.