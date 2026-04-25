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Merchant navy officer from Raj on board ship seized by Iran: Family

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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Last updated on: April 25, 2026 01:43 IST

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An India-bound container vessel has been seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns for the safety of an Indian crew member and prompting his family to appeal for government intervention.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • An India-bound vessel, 'Epaminondes', was seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • An Indian merchant navy officer from Rajasthan is among the 21 crew members on board the seized vessel.
  • The family of the Indian crew member has appealed to the government to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens.
  • The vessel, sailing under the Liberian flag, was waiting near the strait for clearance to proceed to Mundra port in Gujarat.

An India-bound container vessel was seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz, with a merchant navy officer from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district among the crew, his family said on Friday.

The vessel, identified as 'Epaminondes', was intercepted while heading towards India, and vice captain Sanjay Mahar (38), a resident of Sadhbhavana Nagar in Sri Ganganagar, is among the 21 crew members on board.

 

Speaking to his family, Sanjay Mahar said the crew is safe but described tense moments during the incident.

"There was firing from the Iranian side while they were crossing the Strait of Hormuz. All crew members immediately moved to a safe location inside the ship," Sanjay's father Om Prakash Mahar said.

The ship, sailing under the Liberian flag, had been waiting near the strait for the past three to four days for clearance to proceed to Mundra port in Gujarat.

"Firing began as soon as the vessel moved," Mahar said.

He said the family came to know about the incident through media reports but later received assurance from his son.

"He told us he is safe, but we are very worried. We appeal to the government to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens on board," he said.

His brother, Subhash Mahar, said the family has approached local MLA Jaideep Bihani and urged authorities to escalate the matter.

"We have informed the MLA and requested that the matter be taken up with the chief minister and the prime minister. We hope the government will intervene and bring everyone back safely," he said.

The vessel reportedly has crew members from India, the Philippines, Ukraine and Sri Lanka.

Mahar, who has been working in the merchant navy for around 15 years, had left home about 20 days ago for duty in Saudi Arabia, his family said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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