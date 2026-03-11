Middle East conflict: 2 Indians killed, 1 missing after attacks on ships

Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the incident happened after attacks on the merchant vessels, prompting a response from the Indian government.

IMAGE: The Thailand-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree engulfed in black smoke in the Strait of Hormuz, March 11, 2026. As many as three crew members are missing, while 20 on board were rescued. Photograph: Royal Thai Navy/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Two Indian nationals have died in attacks on merchant vessels during the West Asia conflict.

One Indian national remains missing following the attacks.

The Indian government has affirmed its commitment to the safety and welfare of Indian citizens in the Gulf region.

The conflict in West Asia has resulted in significant casualties in Iran, Lebanon, and Israel.

Two Indians were killed, and one is missing, when merchant vessels came under attack during the ongoing war in West Asia, an external affairs ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

India, he said, remains committed to the welfare of citizens residing in the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, the government has said that as many as 28 Indian vessels with 778 seafarers onboard are stuck in the Persian Gulf.

Of these, 24 vessels are on the western part of the Strait of Hormuz with 677 seafarers, while 4 vessels with 101 persons are on the eastern side, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said in a media briefing.

The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The war has reportedly claimed at least 1,230 lives in Iran, 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel.