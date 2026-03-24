Drug Trafficking Arrests: Indian and Thai Nationals Nabbed in Nepal

Nepal police have apprehended an Indian and a Thai national in separate incidents related to drug trafficking, seizing marijuana and brown sugar in Kathmandu.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Thai national arrested at Kathmandu airport with over 3 kg of marijuana after arriving from Bangkok.

Indian national arrested with two Nepalese citizens outside Kathmandu with 18 grams of brown sugar.

Nepal police seized cash in both NPR and INR during the arrest of the Indian national and his accomplices.

The arrests highlight ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in and around Kathmandu.

Nepal police have arrested an Indian and a Thai national in two separate cases on charges of drug trafficking.

Thai national Yongyut Thuion, 39, was arrested along with 3 kg and 345 grams of marijuana from the tunnel gate of Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday night during security checking.

The Thai national was arrested during a regular security checking as he landed in Kathmandu airport from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight.

Arrest of Indian National

In another incident, the police arrested three people, including an Indian national, from Balaju Chowk on the outskirts of Kathmandu along with 18 grams of brown sugar on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Jitu Kumar, 27, a resident of Bihar's Sitamarhi, and two Nepalese, Aditya Mandal, 19, and Shambhu Karki, 41, both residents of Madhesh province.

The police have also recovered from them NPR 56,000 and INR 2,800.

The police have initiated further investigation into the incidents.