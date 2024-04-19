Pawars Get Battle Ready!

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Supriya Sule addresses an election meeting after filing her nomination papers for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sunetra Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party candidate from the Baramati seat, offers prayers with her husband Ajit Pawar at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple prior to filing her nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Supriya Sule, the sitting MP for Baramati, is greeted by a supporter as she arrives to file her nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sule pays tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar prior to filing her nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sule, accompanied by Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, files her nomination papers, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sule addresses an election meeting after filing her nomination papers as her father Sharad Pawar and other leaders look on. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar addresses a meeting organised for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar with his daughter Supriya Sule, Amol Kolhe, actor and NCP (SP) candidate for the Shirur Lok Sabha seat, Ravindra Dhangekar, the Congress candidate for the Pune seat, and others. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sule and Amol Kolhe in conversation. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ravindra Dhangekar, the Congress candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, arrives to file his nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader Ramdas Athawale and other leaders prior to Sunetra Pawar filing his nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Praful Patel. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar with his wife Sunetra Pawar and Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sunetra Pawar, accompanied by Shinde, Fadnavis, Patel and Athawale, files her nomination papers in Baramati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com