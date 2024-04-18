News
INDIA VOTES: First Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

INDIA VOTES: First Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

By REDIFF NEWS
April 18, 2024
IMAGE: Women voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 102 seats will take place on Friday, April 19, 2024, covering 21 States and Union Territories.

 

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, when it comes to educational background, the maximum (309) number of candidates are postgraduates.

26 candidates are illiterates.

466 candidates belong to the 41-50 age group. Only four candidates are in the 81-90 age group.

Of the 1,618 candidates analysed from a total of 1,625 nominees, 91.75 per cent or 1,491 candidates are male candidates.

8.25 per cent or 134 candidates are women candidates in the first phase.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
