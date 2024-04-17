News
Rediff.com  » News » How Many Crorepatis In 1st Phase?

How Many Crorepatis In 1st Phase?

By REDIFF NEWS
April 17, 2024 12:16 IST
IMAGE: Incumbent MP Vijay Vasanth, the Congress candidate for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, has declared assets of Rs 61.9 crore (Rs 619 million). Photograph: Vijay Vasanth/X

Polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on Friday April 19, 2024.

Out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats, 102 seats will go to the polls in the first phase across 21 states and Union Territories.

 

Phase I: Candidates' Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 1,618 candidates analysed from the total 1,625 candidates in the fray, 450 are crorepatis.

Of these crorepatis, 69 are Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, followed by 49 on the Congress ticket.

Phase I: Candidates with Criminal Records

When it comes to criminal candidates, 251 candidates have declared criminal cases against them in the first round of elections.

160 candidates have declared serious criminal cases registered against them.

The maximum number of criminal candidates in the first phase belong to the BJP (28) followed by the Congress (19) and 13 each by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
