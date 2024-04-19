Let The Election Games Begin!

IMAGE: Polling and police officers travel in a boat with election material to reach a remote polling station ahead of the first phase of India's general election in Majuli district, Assam, April 18, 2024. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Polling officials carry election material after disembarking from a boat in Majuli district, Assam, April 18, 2024. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Porters carry Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail and Electronic Voting Machines during a trek to reach a remote polling station inside the Buxa tiger reserve in Alipurduar district, West Bengal, here, below and below. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: Vehicles carrying election materials move through the Buxa Tiger Reserve to reach a remote polling station. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: Central Reserve Police Force personnel treks to reach a remote polling station inside the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: A polling official naps after collecting electional material at a distribution centre in Alipurduar district. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: Polling officials sort papers after collecting election material at a distribution centre in Alipurduar district. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: Shivaraj N gets his finger marked as he arrives to cast his vote at a polling station a day ahead of the first phase of the election, in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Shivaraj N signs his declaration form before casting his vote. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Shivaraj N casts his vote. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A man loads VVPATs inside a vehicle at a distribution centre in Tiruvannamalai. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A man carries VVPATs inside the storage room at a distribution centre in Tiruvannamalai. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Polling officials sit next to the VVPATs and EVMs at a distribution centre. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A polling officer sets up election material along with VVPAT and EVMs in a tempo to take them to a polling centre in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Election staff arrange water supplies at a distribution centre in Rajasthan. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com