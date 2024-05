Irfan Pathan took time off from commenting on IPL 2024 to campaign for hos brother Yusuf Pathan, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election as the Trinamool Congress candidate from Baharampur in Bengal, which is thousands of miles from Vadodara where the retired cricketers were born and raised.

IMAGE: Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan at an election roadshow in Baharampur, May 9, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com