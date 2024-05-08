'Only A Very Rich Man Can Stand For Elections'

'All my wealth I earned in the US. It is all money earned transparently. I have paid all taxes.'

IMAGE: Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, the richest candidate in Elections 2024. All photographs: Kind courtesy Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani/Facebook

In elections the most important factor is how much money you have and how much you are willing to spend.

And to the Telugu Desam Party goes the credit for putting up the richest candidate not only in Andhra Pradesh but in the entire country.

With declared assets of Rs 5,878 crores (Rs 58.78 billion), Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar is the richest candidate in the electoral fray.

He is contesting the election from the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency which goes to the polls on Monday, May 13. He has one flat to stay in an affluent gated community, another flat to receive visitors and a third one to provide meals.

There is a small crowd of people to look after him, mostly guarding the door.

He comes from a middle class family in rural Andhra Pradesh and practises medicine in the United States.

"I have been associated with (TDP President Nara) Chandrababu Naidu for decades. We share the same ideology," Dr Sekhar tells Rediff.com's A Ganesh Nadar.

IMAGE: Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar with Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

You could have joined any party, why the TDP?

My family has been associated with the TDP since 1983, when it was founded. That was my father.

I have been associated with Chandrababu Naidu for decades. We share the same ideology.

How is your equation with him?

We have a very good relationship based on a shared ideology about how to develop Andhra.

If you win, how much time will you spend here and how much time in the US?

I will spend 95% of my time here.

The TDP is an ally of the BJP which is alleged to be the biggest laundromat in the country that cleanses corrupt politicians when they join the BJP.

People can say anything. You cannot deny the work he (Narendra D Modi) has done.

He has made India the 5th largest economy in the world.

He has put a lot of effort into infrastructure development.

Our armed forces and armaments manufacture is very much better than what it was.

What are your plans for your constituency?

Clean drinking water, underground drainage system, bring global companies to my constituency to create employment, houses for the poor, construct good roads and solve farmer's issues.

How would you compare elections in the US to elections in India?

There, the funding is very transparent. Even a poor man can stand for elections.

His supporters will give him funds. Here only a very rich man can stand for elections.

Daily wage workers expect to be paid to vote. How are you going to manage that?

When you join a system you have to work within that system. I will certainly do that.

After you win, you must try and change the system to make it better.

Have you watched Parliament at work? Will you fit in there?

I have watched Parliament and I will fit in there. I have conducted over 300 public meetings.

I never use foul language or belittle anyone. I will respect everyone in Parliament and I am sure the others will reciprocate.

Where were you working during the Covid crisis?

I was stuck in the US as there were no flights. We worked a lot to alleviate people's suffering there. We gave lots of money to the victims.

Voters in your constituency has your phone number. Do you answer all calls?

There are 18 lakh (1.8 million) people in my constituency and it is not possible for me or my PA to answer all calls.

After the elections we will create a web site for people to complain. All complaints will be dealt with.

Your wealth has made your political debut interesting. Is that what you would like to be known by?

You cannot change what people see you as. All my wealth I earned in the US.

It is all money earned transparently. I have paid all taxes. I would like to be known for my work.

As the richest candidate, how different is your campaign from that of a regular candidate?

The Election Commission has a limit on spending. I can spend only as much as the regular candidate. It will be the same.

Is there anything you think that money cannot buy?

Money cannot buy love, trust, friendship and values.

Do you know Chief Minister Jagan Reddy? What do you think of him?

I know him as well as you know him. I know him as the chief minister of this state.

I really don't want to know him. He has caused immense damage to the state of Andhra.

