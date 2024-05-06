Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show

Scenes from the election campaign in New Delhi, Mainpuri, Bardhaman, Srinagar, Etah, Mumbai and Puri.
Sunita Kejriwal in New Delhi
IMAGE: Sunita Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife, at a roadshow for AAP's South Delhi candidate Sahiram Pehalwan. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Bansuri Swaraj in New Delhi
IMAGE: Bansuri Swaraj, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the New Delhi seat, with BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, Tamil Nadu party chief Kuppusamy Annamalai at the Delhi Tamil Sangamam event at the Talkatora stadium in New Delhi. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Bansuri Swaraj, K Annamalai and Virendra Sachdeva at the Tamil Sangamam event, here and below. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo
Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Bansuri, Annamalai and Sachdeva light the lamp at the event. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Sachdeva in conversation with Annamalai, here and below. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo
Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Sachdeva felicitates Annamalai. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo
Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri
IMAGE: Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Mainpuri, at a roadshow for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Mainpuri. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Dimple Yadav felicitated at the roadshow. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Dimple Yadav and her husband SP President Akhilesh Yadav greet supporters. Photograph: ANI Photo
Mamata Banerjee in Bardhaman
IMAGE: Trinamool Congress supremo Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Kirti Azad, the TMC candidate for the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency, greet supporters at an election rally in Bardhaman. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Mamatadi
and Kirti Azad -- a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team
-- waves to supporters during the rally. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Mamatadi waves to supporters at the rally. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: TMC supporters at the rally. Photograph: ANI Photo
Omar Abdullah in Srinagar
IMAGE: J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, the NC candidate for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, on the campaign trail in Srinagar. Photograph: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Omar Abdullah at an election meeting to drum support for the NC's Srinagar candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi. Photograph: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo
IMAGE: National Conference supporters wave the party flag during the election meeting. Photograph: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo
Akhilesh Yadav in Etah
IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at an election meeting in support of SP candidate Suresh Chand Kardam at Jalesar in Etah. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Akhilesh Yadav at the Etah election meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: SP supporters listen to Akhilesh Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Piyush Goyal in Mumbai
IMAGE: Piyush Goyal, the BJP candidate from the Mumbai North constituency, at a roadshow in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Goyal shakes hands with supporters during the roadshow. Photograph: ANI Photo
Naveen Patnaik in Puri
IMAGE: Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik with Nabin Odisha Chairman V K Pandian at an election meeting in Puri. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Biju Janata Dal supporters at the election meeting addressed by Naveenbabu in Puri. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com