Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show

Scenes from the election campaign in New Delhi, Mainpuri, Bardhaman, Srinagar, Etah, Mumbai and Puri.

Sunita Kejriwal in New Delhi

IMAGE: Sunita Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife, at a roadshow for AAP's South Delhi candidate Sahiram Pehalwan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Bansuri Swaraj in New Delhi

IMAGE: Bansuri Swaraj, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the New Delhi seat, with BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, Tamil Nadu party chief Kuppusamy Annamalai at the Delhi Tamil Sangamam event at the Talkatora stadium in New Delhi. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bansuri Swaraj, K Annamalai and Virendra Sachdeva at the Tamil Sangamam event, here and below. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bansuri, Annamalai and Sachdeva light the lamp at the event. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sachdeva in conversation with Annamalai, here and below. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sachdeva felicitates Annamalai. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri

IMAGE: Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Mainpuri, at a roadshow for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Mainpuri. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dimple Yadav felicitated at the roadshow. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dimple Yadav and her husband SP President Akhilesh Yadav greet supporters. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mamata Banerjee in Bardhaman

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress supremo Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Kirti Azad, the TMC candidate for the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency, greet supporters at an election rally in Bardhaman. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: Mamatadi and Kirti Azad -- a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team -- waves to supporters during the rally.

IMAGE: Mamatadi waves to supporters at the rally. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: TMC supporters at the rally. Photograph: ANI Photo

Omar Abdullah in Srinagar

IMAGE: J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, the NC candidate for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, on the campaign trail in Srinagar. Photograph: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Omar Abdullah at an election meeting to drum support for the NC's Srinagar candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi. Photograph: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo

IMAGE: National Conference supporters wave the party flag during the election meeting. Photograph: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo

Akhilesh Yadav in Etah

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at an election meeting in support of SP candidate Suresh Chand Kardam at Jalesar in Etah. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Akhilesh Yadav at the Etah election meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: SP supporters listen to Akhilesh Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Piyush Goyal in Mumbai

IMAGE: Piyush Goyal, the BJP candidate from the Mumbai North constituency, at a roadshow in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Goyal shakes hands with supporters during the roadshow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Naveen Patnaik in Puri

IMAGE: Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik with Nabin Odisha Chairman V K Pandian at an election meeting in Puri. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Biju Janata Dal supporters at the election meeting addressed by Naveenbabu in Puri. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com