India, US review defence ties, key deals at policy meet

Key discussions focused on major defence procurements, including India's plan to acquire six additional P-8I aircraft for anti-submarine warfare. The deal, estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore, is under advanced negotiations.

IMAGE: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and United States Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, at the US-India Defence Policy Group meeting, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

Key Points India and the US held the 18th Defence Policy Group meeting in New Delhi to boost strategic ties.

Both sides emphasised co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

India is in advanced talks to acquire six more P-8I surveillance aircraft worth around Rs 30,000 crore.

Discussions included timely delivery of Excalibur precision-guided artillery shells.

India is also considering procurement of Javelin anti-tank missiles under emergency provisions..

India and the United States held wide-ranging talks to further strengthen defence ties during the 18th India-US Defence Policy Group meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby.

Both sides reviewed ongoing initiatives, identified priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing military cooperation through joint exercises, training and strategic exchanges.

Defence procurement in focus

Key discussions focused on major defence procurements, including India's plan to acquire six additional P-8I aircraft for anti-submarine warfare.

The deal, estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore, is under advanced negotiations.

The two sides also discussed the supply of Excalibur artillery shells, with India urging timely delivery under a Rs 300 crore emergency procurement contract.

In addition, India is exploring the acquisition of Javelin missiles from the US through the emergency route.

The talks underscore growing defence cooperation between the two countries amid evolving regional security challenges.