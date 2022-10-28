News
Rediff.com  » News » India, US military drill near China border in U'khand from Nov 15 to Dec 2

India, US military drill near China border in U'khand from Nov 15 to Dec 2

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 28, 2022 00:08 IST
India and the US will hold their regular Yudhabhyas series of wargames in the Auli area in Uttarakhand along the China border from November 15.

The exercise, which was planned many months in advance, was earlier planned to be held in October but would now be held next month, Army officials said.

 

The war games would see the two armies practice counter-terrorist operations along with many drills during the exercise, they said.

The exercise would be held from November 15 to December 2 in the mountainous terrain in the area which has seen the additional deployment of assets and troops in the last two years, they said.

The Americans are in a tense relationship with the Chinese due to the Taiwan issue while the Indian military has been in a standoff with them since May 2020 timeframe.

This would be the 18th of the Yudhabhyas wargames between India and the US to help enhance interoperability between the two sides.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
